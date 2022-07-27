Giants hire Maglio as associate coach

The Vancouver Giants have hired Adam Maglio as associate coach.

The Club announced Maglio’s hiring Wednesday.

The 36-year-old, who hails from Nelson, B.C., returns to his home province having spent the past three seasons with the Spokane Chiefs, most recently as head coach during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

“We were impressed by Adam’s knowledge and hockey IQ , his enthusiasm and commitment to his craft stood out,” said Giants general manager Barclay Parneta. “We feel that Adam will mesh well with our players and our staff, and we are excited to welcome him to the Vancouver Giants organization.”

“It’s an honour to be a part of the Giants organization. I’m thankful for this opportunity given to me by Ron Toigo, the ownership group, Barclay Parneta, and Michael Dyck,” Maglio commented. It’s come full circle for me, coaching as an assistant for the UBC Men’s Hockey Team and now almost ten years later having the chance to be back coaching in Lower Mainland. After the success this team had in the playoffs and a chance to work with great staff, it was an easy decision for me to be a part of the Giants.”