Giants goaltender Miner signs ELC with Avalanche

Vancouver Giants goaltender Trent Miner has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

Miner was Colorado’s seventh round selection (202nd overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 20 year-old native of Brandon, Man., was one of the leading performers among WHL goaltenders during the 2020-21 season, finishing tied for the WHL lead in shutouts (four) and placing fourth among WHL netminders in goals-against average (2.16). He also set a new Vancouver Giants franchise record with a stretch of 234 minutes and 31 seconds without surrendering a goal between March 28 and April 10.

Originally selected by Vancouver in the first round (20th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft, Miner has been a steady competitor in his time with the Giants. In 84 career WHL regular season games, Miner has posted a record of 48-28-3-2 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and eight shutouts.

Miner has nine career WHL playoff appearances to his name, six of which came during Vancouver’s Western Conference championship season in 2019.

We have signed Trent Miner to a three-year entry-level deal!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/mBnKtIjUSD — p – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 27, 2021

Miner has already enjoyed a taste of the professional game, making his American Hockey League debut with the Colorado Eagles this past February. In six appearances with the AHL affiliate of the Avalanche, Miner posted a 2-3-1 record including a shutout February 27 against the Tucson Roadrunners.