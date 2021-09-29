Giants forward Ostapchuk signs ELC with Ottawa Senators

Hailing from St. Albert, Alta., Ostapchuk is currently in the midst of his first National Hockey League training camp, which will see him skate in an NHL game for the first time Wednesday evening when the Senators host the Toronto Maple Leafs in pre-season action.

“Zack has had an exceptional camp and we are excited about watching his development this season,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He possesses the necessary tools in terms of size, skill and skating ability that we feel are key attributes in today’s NHL. Zack’s strong hockey sense and work ethic will serve him well as he trends towards becoming a full-time pro. Credit to Trent Mann and his amateur scouting staff who identified a prospect we feel is well on his way to helping the future of the organization.”

This past season, the 18-year-old recorded 16 points (7G-9A) with the Giants, leading the Club with three game-winning goals.

Selected by Ottawa with the first of two second-round selections (39th overall) at the 2021 NHL Draft, Ostapchuk is the first Senators’ 2021 draftee to sign with the team.

He was originally selected 12th overall by Vancouver in the 2018 WHL Draft. In 72 regular season games, all with the Giants, Ostapchuk has compiled 24 points (12G-12A). He also apppeared in two post-season games with Vancouver during the team’s run to the 2019 WHL Championship series.