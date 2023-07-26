MENU
July 26, 2023

Giants forward Honzek signs entry-level contract with Calgary Flames

vancouver giants
Chris Wahl
Erica Perreaux

The Calgary Flames have signed Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek to a three-year, entry-level contract, the NHL Club announced Wednesday.

Honzek was Calgary’s first-round selection (16th-overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft last month.

“We were happy to have selected Samuel in this year’s draft and as equally pleased today to have him signed to his entry level agreement,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy. “We entered the draft looking to add skill with size to our group and Samuel is a textbook example. He had an impressive showing at development camp, and we are excited to watch him build on that at main camp in September.”

In his first season in North America, Honzek totalled 56 points (23G-33A) in 43 games with the Giants after being selected 10th-overall in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

He was named the B.C. Division Rookie of the Year for his efforts.

The product of Trencin, Slovakia was also called to represent his country at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

