Giants defenceman Leslie named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Vancouver Giants defenceman Mazden Leslie has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 23, 2022.

Leslie, who is eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, collected six points (1G-5A) over four games with the Giants this past week, helping the team to a pair of victories versus B.C. Division rivals from Victoria and Kamloops.

The 17-year-old, who hails from Lloydminster, Alta., started his week with a goal and an assist Wednesday, October 19 as Vancouver dropped a one-goal decision to the top-ranked Winnipeg ICE.

Leslie was named the game’s Second Star.

After a setback Friday versus the Prince George Cougars, Leslie rebounded with a three-assist performance Saturday, October 22 at Victoria, helping the Giants rally to a 6-5 overtime victory over the Royals.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound rearguard capped off his week Sunday, October 23 by registering an assist as Vancouver doubled up the Kamloops Blazers 6-3.

Leslie begins the week in a third-place tie among WHL defencemen with 11 points (2G-9A) from his 11 appearances with the Giants this season.

Originally selected by Vancouver with the 10th-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft, Leslie has amassed 38 points (14G-24A) over 99 regular season and playoff games.

Leslie and the Vancouver Giants are next in action Thursday, October 27 when they begin a Central Division road swing against the Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place).

