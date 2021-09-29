Giants deal defenceman Stacha to Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers have acquired defenceman Marko Stacha from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Wednesday evening.

Stacha, who hails from Ilava, Slovakia, played the 2020-21 WHL season with the Giants, where he registered six points (1G-5A) over 22 appearances.

“Marko is a solid two-way defenseman with experience in our league,” commented Blazers general manager and head coach Shaun Clouston. “We were able to watch him lots last season and really like his game. With an open import spot, we thought this was an great opportunity to improve our team. We’d like to welcome Marko to our group.”

“We’d like to thank Marko for his contributions to the Vancouver Giants,” said Giants general manager Barclay Parneta. “He was a positive addition to our team last year and we’re happy that he’ll get to continue his development in the Western Hockey League.”

Stacha also represented Slovakia at the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2020 and 2021.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound rearguard will join the Blazers in time for their first regular season game against the Prince George Cougars on Saturday, October 2.

TRADE!

We have acquired 19yr old import D Marko Stacha 🇸🇰 from the @WHLGiants. Welcome Marko!

📄: https://t.co/PjolLCrnfl

📸 Rob Wilton / @ADouglasPhotos pic.twitter.com/eMHnNe5CoC — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) September 30, 2021