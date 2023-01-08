Giants deal captain Ostapchuk to ICE

The Winnipeg ICE have acquired Ottawa Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk in a Sunday blockbuster with the Vancouver Giants.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Sunday evening. In return, the Giants receive forwards Skyler Bruce and Connor Dale, prospects Owen Brees and Hudson Landmark, first-round selections in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 WHL Prospects Drafts and a fifth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Ostapchuk, a two-time gold medalist with Canada including the recently-completed 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, departs the Giants having collected 29 points (10G-19A) in 21 appearances this season.

Originally selected by Vancouver with the 12th-overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft, Ostapchuk has amassed 48 goals and 96 points over his WHL career, also helping the Giants reach the WHL Championship series in 2019.

The product of St. Albert, Alta. was a second-round selection by the Senators in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Bruce, from Winnipeg, Man., has collected 22 points (7G-15A) in 33 contests with his hometown ICE this season.

Originally a second-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2018 WHL Draft, Bruce has totalled 70 points over his WHL career.

Dale, from St. Albert, Alta., joins the Giants with season totals of three goals and eight points in 2022-23 with Winnipeg.

He was a ninth-round selection by the ICE in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

Brees, from Lethbridge, Alta., was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, while Landmark, from Sherwood Park, Alta., was an eighth-round pick in 2022 by the ICE.

“We would like to thank Zack for his leadership and contributions to the Giants organization,” said Giants general manager Barclay Parneta. “He has left his mark on the Giants that will influence it positively for years to come. We look forward to welcoming Skyler Bruce and Connor Dale to the Vancouver Giants.”

“Moving Skyler was a very difficult decision, he has been a great ICE player on and off the ice for a number of years. We wish both Skyler and Connor all the best in Vancouver” said ICE president and general manager Matt Cockell. “We are excited to welcome Zack to the ICE”.

Ostapchuk becomes the second Ottawa Senators prospect to grace the Winnipeg roster this season, joining fellow forward Carson Latimer.

— Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) January 9, 2023