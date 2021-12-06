Giants add netminder Martin in deal with Thunderbirds

The Vancouver Giants have acquired 18-year-old goaltender Connor Martin from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for an eighth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Martin, a product of Calgary, Alta., appeared in one game this season with Seattle, making 25 saves in an overtime loss December 3 versus the Victoria Royals.

The 6-foot-3, 183-pound netminder has appeared in 13 career WHL games with the Royals and Thunderbirds. He was originally listed by Victoria in 2018.

