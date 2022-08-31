Giants add Gronick as Lies heads to Saskatoon

Kyren Gronick is the newest member of the Vancouver Giants and Justin Lies is set to don the blue and gold of the Saskatoon Blades following a Wednesday morning trade.

The Giants acquired the 2004-born Gronick along with a second-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft in exchange for Lies, a 2003-born forward.

Lies, originally from Flin Flon, Man., collected 16 points (8G-8A) in 50 games for the Giants during the 2021-22 WHL season, while adding three points (1G-2A) in 12 playoff games last year.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound power forward attended development camp with the Vegas Golden Knights in July.

“Justin is the exact type of player we’ve been coveting over the last year to help add size, ability and tenacity to our forward group,” said Colin Priestner, general manager of the Blades. “He is very difficult to play against and creates room for his linemates every shift. We think he brings an element that was missing from our team with his style of play and his competitiveness.”

Gronick, a product of Regina, Sask., posted 23 points (7G-16A) in 58 games split between the Blades and Prince George Cougars in 2021-22.