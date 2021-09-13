Giants add goaltender Gurski from ICE

The Vancouver Giants have added 18-year-old goaltender Will Gurski from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for a ninth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Gurski, a product of Duncan, B.C., appeared in two games with the ICE during the 2019-20 WHL season. He made 19 saves in a winning WHL debut September 29, 2019 at Regina. He compiled a 1-1-0-0 record overall with Winnipeg during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by the ICE in the fourth round, 72nd overall, in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft.

