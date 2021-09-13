Giants add goaltender Gurski from ICE
The Vancouver Giants have added 18-year-old goaltender Will Gurski from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for a ninth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.
Gurski, a product of Duncan, B.C., appeared in two games with the ICE during the 2019-20 WHL season. He made 19 saves in a winning WHL debut September 29, 2019 at Regina. He compiled a 1-1-0-0 record overall with Winnipeg during the 2019-20 campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by the ICE in the fourth round, 72nd overall, in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft.
TRADE: The Vancouver Giants have acquired 2002-born goaltender Will Gurski in a trade with the
Welcome to the Giants Will!
— Vancouver Giants
NEWS: ICE acquire 9th round pick from
— Winnipeg ICE