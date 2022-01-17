Giants add defenceman Cadieux in deal with Pats

The Regina Pats have traded defenceman Tom Cadieux to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday,

“Tom has been a really solid defenceman for us and Vancouver was a team that really wanted him,” Pats GM and Head Coach John Paddock said. “We wish Tom all the best in Vancouver.”

Cadieux, 19, is a veteran of 143 career WHL games, during which he has recorded 24 points (3G-21A). The Saskatoon, Sask. product was acquired by the Pats from the Tri-City Americans in October of 2020, and has tallied 14 points in 47 games as a Pat.

The defenceman was originally a second-round pick by the Americans in 2017.

TRADE: The Vancouver Giants have completed a deal with the @WHLPats. The G-Men have acquired 2002-born defenceman Tom Cadieux in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Welcome to Vancouver Tom! More 📎: https://t.co/5PLeP4M80m pic.twitter.com/Xki45NjhVr — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) January 17, 2022