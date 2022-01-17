Giants add defenceman Cadieux in deal with Pats
The Regina Pats have traded defenceman Tom Cadieux to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday,
“Tom has been a really solid defenceman for us and Vancouver was a team that really wanted him,” Pats GM and Head Coach John Paddock said. “We wish Tom all the best in Vancouver.”
Cadieux, 19, is a veteran of 143 career WHL games, during which he has recorded 24 points (3G-21A). The Saskatoon, Sask. product was acquired by the Pats from the Tri-City Americans in October of 2020, and has tallied 14 points in 47 games as a Pat.
The defenceman was originally a second-round pick by the Americans in 2017.
