WHL TRADE DEADLINE
January 17, 2022

Giants add defenceman Cadieux in deal with Pats

Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Keith Hershmiller

The Regina Pats have traded defenceman Tom Cadieux to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday,

“Tom has been a really solid defenceman for us and Vancouver was a team that really wanted him,” Pats GM and Head Coach John Paddock said. “We wish Tom all the best in Vancouver.”

Cadieux, 19, is a veteran of 143 career WHL games, during which he has recorded 24 points (3G-21A). The Saskatoon, Sask. product was acquired by the Pats from the Tri-City Americans in October of 2020, and has tallied 14 points in 47 games as a Pat.

The defenceman was originally a second-round pick by the Americans in 2017.

