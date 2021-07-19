Giants acquire Mount, McNelly from Thunderbirds

The Vancouver Giants have acquired forward Payton Mount and defenceman Cade McNelly from the Seattle Thunderbirds, in exchange for a second round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and a fifth round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

“We’re very excited to add two proven, high character, experienced players to our organization,” said Vancouver general manager Barclay Parneta. “Payton is a skilled player who can provide offense at the top of our lineup, while Cade provides veteran leadership and a steady two-way presence on our back-end.”

“Payton has had a good three seasons with us and this move gives him the opportunity to play in his home province. Cade has been a valuable contributor to our team and this move will give him the opportunity to continue to play and develop,” added Seattle general manager Bil LaForge.

Mount was originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the first round, 19th overall in the 2017 WHL Draft. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound forward has appeared in 140 career regular season games with Seattle, compiling 68 points (23G-45A). The product of Victoria, B.C., has also made 11 post-season appaearances, all with Seattle.

McNelly, a product of Westlock, Alta., was signed by the Thunderbirds in August of 2017, accuring 17 points (6G-11A) over 121 career WHL regular season appearances. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenceman has also played in four playoff games with Seattle, all against the Giants.