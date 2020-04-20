MENU
April 20, 2020

Giants acquire Hall from Hurricanes

Robert Murray
by
Robert Murray

 

The Vancouver Giants have acquired 19-year-old forward Adam Hall from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2022 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Hall was chosen in the eighth round, 158th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft by the Hurricanes. In 40 games for his WHL career, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound product of Edmonton, Alta. has recorded five points (1G-4A). He scored his first goal on January 11, 2019.

Also playing with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Spruce Grove Saints, Hall has recorded 22 points (7G-15A) in 36 games during the 2019-20 AJHL Regular Season.

