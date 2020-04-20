Giants acquire Hall from Hurricanes

The Vancouver Giants have acquired 19-year-old forward Adam Hall from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2022 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Hall was chosen in the eighth round, 158th overall, of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft by the Hurricanes. In 40 games for his WHL career, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound product of Edmonton, Alta. has recorded five points (1G-4A). He scored his first goal on January 11, 2019.

Also playing with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Spruce Grove Saints, Hall has recorded 22 points (7G-15A) in 36 games during the 2019-20 AJHL Regular Season.

TRADE: The Vancouver Giants have acquired 2001-born forward Adam Hall from the @WHLHurricanes in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2022.

