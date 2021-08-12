MENU
August 12, 2021

Giants acquire forward Ty Thorpe from Wheat Kings

The Vancouver Giants have acquired 19-year-old forward Ty Thorpe from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 6-foot, 180-pound centre was originally a third-round pick of the Victoria Royals in the 2017 WHL Draft, but was traded to the Wheat Kings a year later, signing with Brandon in September of 2018..

In 136 career WHL games with the Wheat Kings, Thorpe has compiled 30 points (10G-20A). The Brandon, Man. product registered six points (3G-3A) in 21 games during the 2020-21 season as the Wheat Kings captured the East Division championship.

“We’re excited to add a player of Ty’s experience and character to our dressing room,” said Giants general manager Barclay Parneta. “He’s a reliable, two-way forward who helps solidify our depth up front. We’re looking forward to welcoming him to Vancouver.”

“After speaking with Ty numerous times over the summer, it was decided that a different opportunity would help him further his hockey career,” said Brandon general manager Doug Gasper. “We thank Ty for all his contributions both on and off the ice and wish him the best with Vancouver.”

