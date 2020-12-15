MENU
December 15, 2020

Giants acquire defenceman Zachary Ashton from Hurricanes

lethbridge hurricanes vancouver giants whl transactions
Vancouver Giants
by
Vancouver Giants
Brian Liesse / Seattle Thunderbirds

The Vancouver Giants have acquired 2001-born defenceman Zachary Ashton from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a conditional draft pick in 2023.

Ashton, a right-shot defenceman, is originally from Calgary, Alta., and checks in at 5-foot-11 and 176 pounds. He was originally drafted by the Saskatoon Blades in the third round of the 2016 WHL Draft.

To this point in his WHL career, Ashton has suited up in 78 career regular-season games split between the Blades and Seattle Thunderbirds, and an additional four playoff games with Seattle in 2019. Last season with Seattle he posted seven assists and 27 penalty minutes in 41 games. For his career, he’s notched 10 points (1G-9A).

