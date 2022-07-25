MENU
July 25, 2022

Giants acquire defenceman Haynes in deal with Americans

Chris Wahl
Matthew Wolfe

The Vancouver Giants have acquired defenceman Carson Haynes from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday afternoon.

Haynes, who hails from Taber, Alta., appeared in 35 games for Tri-City during the 2021-22 WHL season, registering seven points (1G-6A).

The 19-year-old was originally selected by the Americans in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft, and has appeared in 48 career WHL regular season contests.

