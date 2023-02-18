Future WHL talent set to shine at 2023 Canada Games

Future WHL talent will be on full display in Prince Edward Island over the next week.

The 2023 Canada Games launch Saturday, with U16 hockey activities set to begin Sunday. Each of Canada’s provinces and territories have sent a squad to compete at the event, being held for the first time since 2019.

The last Western Canadian branch to medal at the Canada Games was the Alberta team four years ago in Red Deer, Alta., while the British Columbia squad from the 2011 tournament in Nova Scotia was the last Western Canadian team to capture the gold medal.

Of the 22 WHL Clubs, 20 have at least one prospect taking part at the 2023 Canada Games. The Calgary Hitmen, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders and Saskatoon Blades each have six players competing at the event, while the Brandon Wheat Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Swift Current Broncos and Vancouver Giants all have five representatives. The Everett Silvertips, Red Deer Rebels, Portland Winterhawks, Spokane Chiefs and Tri-City Americans are all represented by four players, while the Regina Pats and Seattle Thunderbirds each have three prospects competing at the Canada Games.

ALBERTA

Pos. Name WHL Club Hometown F Nathan Behm* Kamloops Blazers Calgary F Braeden Cootes* Seattle Thunderbirds Sherwood Park G Ryan Grout Tri-City Americans Calgary D Jack Kachkowski Medicine Hat Tigers St. Albert F Lukas Kaplan Everett Silvertips Spruce Grove F Cash Koch* Tri-City Americans Calgary F Julien Maze* Everett Silvertips Edmonton F Kadon McCann Medicine Hat Tigers Cochrane F Kyle McDonough Portland Winterhawks Langdon F Ryan Miller* Portland Winterhawks Medicine Hat F Aaron Obobaifo Vancouver Giants Calgary D Jackson Smith* Tri-City Americans Calgary F Matt Paranych Medicine Hat Tigers Edmonton D Wyatt Pisarczyk Calgary Hitmen Airdrie F Connor Schmidt* Moose Jaw Warriors Sturgeon County G Jordan Switzer Medicine Hat Tigers Edmonton F Lochlan Tetarenko Saskatoon Blades Bragg Creek D Luke Vlooswyk* Red Deer Rebels Calgary

* – appeared in one or more WHL Regular Season games

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Pos. Name WHL Club Hometown D Colton Alain* Vancouver Giants Victoria F Jack Bakker Everett Silvertips White Rock D Adam Boatter Spokane Chiefs Maple Ridge F Shea Busch Lethbridge Hurricanes North Vancouver G Koen Cleaver Lethbridge Hurricanes Port Alberni F Ty Coupland* Swift Current Broncos North Vancouver G Ryder Green Brandon Wheat Kings Prince George F Chase Harrington* Spokane Chiefs Prince George D Kaleb Hartmann Seattle Thunderbirds Langley D Gradey Hope Brandon Wheat Kings Kelowna F Hudson Kibblewhite Saskatoon Blades Vernon F Ben Kindel Calgary Hitmen Coquitlam F Parker MacDougall Calgary Hitmen Victoria D Jordan Martin Saskatoon Blades Abbotsford F Sawyer Mayes* Calgary Hitmen Salmon Arm F Jakob Oreskovic* Vancouver Giants Langley F Grant Reid* Victoria Royals Surrey F Cameron Schmidt* Vancouver Giants Prince George D Will Sharpe* Lethbridge Hurricanes Tsawwassen F Savin Virk Tri-City Americans Surrey

* – appeared in one or more WHL Regular Season games

MANITOBA

Pos. Name WHL Club Hometown F Ethan Bibeau Prince Albert Raiders Winnipeg F Oli Chenier Prince Albert Raiders Winnipeg F Jack Clark Swift Current Broncos Treesbank D Ayden Collins Winnipeg ICE Winnipeg D Tate Dolinsky Red Deer Rebels Winnipeg D Kaeson Fisher Everett Silvertips Brandon F Matthew Gard Red Deer Rebels Winnipeg D Reece Gault Red Deer Rebels Oakbank D Ryan Gower Prince Albert Raiders McCreary F Maxx Hamelin Saskatoon Blades Winnipeg G Burke Hood Vancouver Giants Brandon F Graham Jones Portland Winterhawks Winnipeg D Peyton Kettles* Swift Current Broncos Headingley F Jett Lajoie Prince George Cougars Winnipeg F Owen Martin Spokane Chiefs Oakbank F Easton Odut* Brandon Wheat Kings Brandon F Hayden Paupanekis* Spokane Chiefs Winnipeg G Justin Perreault Winnipeg ICE Winnipeg F Cole Temple* Regina Pats Brandon F Colten Worthington Saskatoon Blades Brandon

* – appeared in one or more WHL Regular Season games

SASKATCHEWAN

Pos. Name WHL Club Hometown D Carsen Adair Lethbridge Hurricanes Clavet F Corban Almen* Regina Pats Saskatoon F Kash Andresen Lethbridge Hurricanes Saskatoon F Joby Baumuller* Brandon Wheat Kings Wilcox F Connor Bear Calgary Hitmen Ochapawace First Nation D Emerson Clark Brandon Wheat Kings Saskatoon F Dayce Derkatch Prince Albert Raiders Regina G Logan Edmonstone Kamloops Blazers Saskatoon D Reese Hamilton Calgary Hitmen Whitewood D Jaxon Herchak Prince Albert Raiders Waldheim F Kazden Mathies Seattle Thunderbirds Martensville F Luke Moroz* Prince Albert Raiders Grand Coulee F Cobe Perlinger Portland Winterhawks Kindersley D Isaac Poll Saskatoon Blades White City F Cole Reschny* Victoria Royals Macklin F Parker Rondeau Swift Current Broncos Swift Current F Lee Shurgot Prince George Cougars Saskatoon D Brayden Smith Regina Pats Saskatoon G Berney Weston Swift Current Broncos Gull Lake

* – appeared in one or more WHL Regular Season games

YUKON TERRITORY

Pos. Name WHL Club Hometown F Gavin McKenna* Medicine Hat Tigers Whitehorse

* – appeared in one or more WHL Regular Season games