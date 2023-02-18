Future WHL talent set to shine at 2023 Canada Games
Future WHL talent will be on full display in Prince Edward Island over the next week.
The 2023 Canada Games launch Saturday, with U16 hockey activities set to begin Sunday. Each of Canada’s provinces and territories have sent a squad to compete at the event, being held for the first time since 2019.
The last Western Canadian branch to medal at the Canada Games was the Alberta team four years ago in Red Deer, Alta., while the British Columbia squad from the 2011 tournament in Nova Scotia was the last Western Canadian team to capture the gold medal.
Of the 22 WHL Clubs, 20 have at least one prospect taking part at the 2023 Canada Games. The Calgary Hitmen, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders and Saskatoon Blades each have six players competing at the event, while the Brandon Wheat Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Swift Current Broncos and Vancouver Giants all have five representatives. The Everett Silvertips, Red Deer Rebels, Portland Winterhawks, Spokane Chiefs and Tri-City Americans are all represented by four players, while the Regina Pats and Seattle Thunderbirds each have three prospects competing at the Canada Games.
ALBERTA
|Pos.
|Name
|WHL Club
|Hometown
|F
|Nathan Behm*
|Kamloops Blazers
|Calgary
|F
|Braeden Cootes*
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|Sherwood Park
|G
|Ryan Grout
|Tri-City Americans
|Calgary
|D
|Jack Kachkowski
|Medicine Hat Tigers
|St. Albert
|F
|Lukas Kaplan
|Everett Silvertips
|Spruce Grove
|F
|Cash Koch*
|Tri-City Americans
|Calgary
|F
|Julien Maze*
|Everett Silvertips
|Edmonton
|F
|Kadon McCann
|Medicine Hat Tigers
|Cochrane
|F
|Kyle McDonough
|Portland Winterhawks
|Langdon
|F
|Ryan Miller*
|Portland Winterhawks
|Medicine Hat
|F
|Aaron Obobaifo
|Vancouver Giants
|Calgary
|D
|Jackson Smith*
|Tri-City Americans
|Calgary
|F
|Matt Paranych
|Medicine Hat Tigers
|Edmonton
|D
|Wyatt Pisarczyk
|Calgary Hitmen
|Airdrie
|F
|Connor Schmidt*
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|Sturgeon County
|G
|Jordan Switzer
|Medicine Hat Tigers
|Edmonton
|F
|Lochlan Tetarenko
|Saskatoon Blades
|Bragg Creek
|D
|Luke Vlooswyk*
|Red Deer Rebels
|Calgary
* – appeared in one or more WHL Regular Season games
BRITISH COLUMBIA
|Pos.
|Name
|WHL Club
|Hometown
|D
|Colton Alain*
|Vancouver Giants
|Victoria
|F
|Jack Bakker
|Everett Silvertips
|White Rock
|D
|Adam Boatter
|Spokane Chiefs
|Maple Ridge
|F
|Shea Busch
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|North Vancouver
|G
|Koen Cleaver
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|Port Alberni
|F
|Ty Coupland*
|Swift Current Broncos
|North Vancouver
|G
|Ryder Green
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|Prince George
|F
|Chase Harrington*
|Spokane Chiefs
|Prince George
|D
|Kaleb Hartmann
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|Langley
|D
|Gradey Hope
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|Kelowna
|F
|Hudson Kibblewhite
|Saskatoon Blades
|Vernon
|F
|Ben Kindel
|Calgary Hitmen
|Coquitlam
|F
|Parker MacDougall
|Calgary Hitmen
|Victoria
|D
|Jordan Martin
|Saskatoon Blades
|Abbotsford
|F
|Sawyer Mayes*
|Calgary Hitmen
|Salmon Arm
|F
|Jakob Oreskovic*
|Vancouver Giants
|Langley
|F
|Grant Reid*
|Victoria Royals
|Surrey
|F
|Cameron Schmidt*
|Vancouver Giants
|Prince George
|D
|Will Sharpe*
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|Tsawwassen
|F
|Savin Virk
|Tri-City Americans
|Surrey
* – appeared in one or more WHL Regular Season games
MANITOBA
|Pos.
|Name
|WHL Club
|Hometown
|F
|Ethan Bibeau
|Prince Albert Raiders
|Winnipeg
|F
|Oli Chenier
|Prince Albert Raiders
|Winnipeg
|F
|Jack Clark
|Swift Current Broncos
|Treesbank
|D
|Ayden Collins
|Winnipeg ICE
|Winnipeg
|D
|Tate Dolinsky
|Red Deer Rebels
|Winnipeg
|D
|Kaeson Fisher
|Everett Silvertips
|Brandon
|F
|Matthew Gard
|Red Deer Rebels
|Winnipeg
|D
|Reece Gault
|Red Deer Rebels
|Oakbank
|D
|Ryan Gower
|Prince Albert Raiders
|McCreary
|F
|Maxx Hamelin
|Saskatoon Blades
|Winnipeg
|G
|Burke Hood
|Vancouver Giants
|Brandon
|F
|Graham Jones
|Portland Winterhawks
|Winnipeg
|D
|Peyton Kettles*
|Swift Current Broncos
|Headingley
|F
|Jett Lajoie
|Prince George Cougars
|Winnipeg
|F
|Owen Martin
|Spokane Chiefs
|Oakbank
|F
|Easton Odut*
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|Brandon
|F
|Hayden Paupanekis*
|Spokane Chiefs
|Winnipeg
|G
|Justin Perreault
|Winnipeg ICE
|Winnipeg
|F
|Cole Temple*
|Regina Pats
|Brandon
|F
|Colten Worthington
|Saskatoon Blades
|Brandon
* – appeared in one or more WHL Regular Season games
SASKATCHEWAN
|Pos.
|Name
|WHL Club
|Hometown
|D
|Carsen Adair
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|Clavet
|F
|Corban Almen*
|Regina Pats
|Saskatoon
|F
|Kash Andresen
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|Saskatoon
|F
|Joby Baumuller*
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|Wilcox
|F
|Connor Bear
|Calgary Hitmen
|Ochapawace First Nation
|D
|Emerson Clark
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|Saskatoon
|F
|Dayce Derkatch
|Prince Albert Raiders
|Regina
|G
|Logan Edmonstone
|Kamloops Blazers
|Saskatoon
|D
|Reese Hamilton
|Calgary Hitmen
|Whitewood
|D
|Jaxon Herchak
|Prince Albert Raiders
|Waldheim
|F
|Kazden Mathies
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|Martensville
|F
|Luke Moroz*
|Prince Albert Raiders
|Grand Coulee
|F
|Cobe Perlinger
|Portland Winterhawks
|Kindersley
|D
|Isaac Poll
|Saskatoon Blades
|White City
|F
|Cole Reschny*
|Victoria Royals
|Macklin
|F
|Parker Rondeau
|Swift Current Broncos
|Swift Current
|F
|Lee Shurgot
|Prince George Cougars
|Saskatoon
|D
|Brayden Smith
|Regina Pats
|Saskatoon
|G
|Berney Weston
|Swift Current Broncos
|Gull Lake
* – appeared in one or more WHL Regular Season games
YUKON TERRITORY
|Pos.
|Name
|WHL Club
|Hometown
|F
|Gavin McKenna*
|Medicine Hat Tigers
|Whitehorse
* – appeared in one or more WHL Regular Season games