Fourth-overall selection Verhoeff signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Royals

The Victoria Royals have signed 2023 fourth-overall selection Keaton Verheoff to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

“We are very proud to be able to officially welcome Keaton to the Royals organization,” said J.F. Best, Royals Director of Player Personnel. “Keaton checks all the boxes. He is a person of high character with a great work ethic, who embodies what it means to be a Royal. As a player, he is a skilled defenceman with dynamic abilities and creative offensive instincts. Defensively, he plays with a good stick and is an imposing presence down low and around the net. We are excited to welcome him and the Verhoeff family to the Royals organization.”

A product of Fort Saskacthewan, Alta., Verhoeff tallied 13 goals and 33 assists for 46 points in 27 games with RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep during the 2022-23.

The right-handed defenceman, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 190 pounds, is the second-highest selection in Victoria Royals history. Forward Ryan Howse was selected third overall by the Chilliwack Bruins during the 2006 WHL Draft.

Verhoeff finished second in CSSHL U15 Defencemen scoring and first in CSSHL U15 Defencemen scoring for 2023 WHL Prospects Draft eligible players.

With the signing of Verhoeff, the top four selections from the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft have committed to the WHL. The Prince Albert Raiders announced the signing of Daxon Rudolph and Riley Boychuk on Monday, while the Spokane Chiefs announced the signing of Mathis Preston on Tuesday afternoon.