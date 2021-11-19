Four WHL players added to NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch list

Four WHL players have been added to NHL Central Scouting’s Players to Watch list ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

A revised list of prospects was issued by NHL Central Scouting Thursday.

Victoria Royals forward Marcus Almquist, Swift Current Broncos forward Josh Filmon and Brandon Wheat Kings teammates Zakhar Polshakov and Rylen Roersma have all garnered ‘C’ ratings.

Broncos defenceman Owen Pickering’s rating has been boosted from a ‘C’ to a ‘B’ on the latest NHL Central Scouting list.

Roersma, who hails from Lethbridge, Alta., leads the Wheat Kings with eight goals in his 16 appearances this season, while Belarusian import Polshakov has chipped in with two goals and four points in six games with Brandon this fall.

The @NHL Central Scouting Service has released their November 'Players to Watch List.' Rylen Roersma – C ranking

Zakhar Polshakov – C ranking Full List:https://t.co/S3v9MjmzNW pic.twitter.com/OS3L0zOqby — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) November 18, 2021

Filmon, a product of Winnipeg, Man., sits second among Broncos skaters with six goals this season. He enjoyed a three-game goal-scoring streak from November 5-12.

Almquist recently signed with Victoria after the Royals selected him in the first round of the 2020 CHL Import Draft. The Danish forward made his WHL debut with Victoria November 5.

Pickering earned an improved rating thanks to a strong start to the campaign in Swift Current. The product of St. Adolphe, Man. leads all Broncos defencemen with three goals this season, all of which were scored on the power play.

“He has upside potential going for him with his size, skill and hockey sense, but it’s the subtle intangibles to his game that have him trending higher,” director of NHL Central Scouting Dan Marr told NHL.com Thursday.

NEWS: Josh Filmon has been added to the NHL Central Scouting's 'Players to Watch' list for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and Owen Pickering has been upgraded to a B-ranked skater. The Broncos now have five players on the list. Details: https://t.co/TkNwuh8nzA pic.twitter.com/5auflwOOMV — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) November 18, 2021

The 2022 NHL Draft will be held July 7-8, 2022 in Montreal.

NHL Central Scouting identifies players with a rating system that includes four categories. The ‘A’ rating indicates players projected to be first-round candidates. The ‘B’ rating indicates players projected to be second- or third-round candidates, and the ‘C’ rating indicates players projected to be fourth-, fifth-, or sixth-round candidates.

Three WHL players garnered ‘A’ ratings earlier this fall: Winnipeg ICE teammates Conor Geekie and Matthew Savoie, as well as Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk.

The Swift Current Broncos lead all WHL Clubs with five entries on the Players to Watch list.