Four WHL Alumni featured in Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Calgary, Alta.- On Thursday, January 2 Hockey Alberta announced the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020 featuring a set of Western Hockey League Alumni including: John Davidson, Ken Hitchcock, and two members of the 1975 Junior B. Lethbridge Native Sons.

John Davidson

John Davidson spent two years in the Western Canadian Hockey League with the Calgary Centennials as the team’s goaltender. In 1971, Davidson was award WHL Player of the Year as well as the WHL Goaltender of the Year.

Davidson, the product of Ottawa, Ont., spent 10 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL) with the St.Louis Blues and the New York Rangers. In his career, Davidson played in 286 games, posting a record of 123-124-39 with a goals-against average of 3.52 and a save percentage of 0.883. After his playing days ended, Davidson jumped back into the hockey world acting as the President of Hockey Operations for the Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets from 2007 to 2019. This year, Davidson took over as the President of the New York Rangers organization where he spent the majority of his playing career.

Ken Hitchcock

Prior to coaching in the NHL, Ken Hitchcock spent six seasons in the WHL coaching the Kamloops Blazers from 1984-1990. During his time with the team, the Edmonton, Alta. product won WHL Championships in 1986 and 1990. While with the Blazers, Hitchcock won the WHL Coach of the Year Award in 1987 and 1990. In the 1990 season, Hitchcock was also awarded the Canadian Hockey League Coach of the Year Award. In six seasons in Kamloops, Hitchcock posted a coaching record of 291–125–15-0 in 431 games.

After transitioning to the NHL, Hitchcock has been one of the most successful coaches the league has seen, amassing a record of 849-534-88-127. Hitchcock has led teams to eight division titles and head coached the Dallas Stars to their first Stanley Cup win in 1999. Another of Hitchcock’s achievements was winning the Jack Adams Memorial Trophy for NHL Coach of the Year in 2012 after helping lead the Blues to the second round of the playoffs.

1975 Lethbridge Native Sons

The 1975 Lethbridge Native Sons roster featured two memorable WHL Alumni. The team was well known for their record of 66-6-1-0 record that year spanning across the league play and the Canada Winter Games. The team went an impressive 32-2-0-0 in league play and went 12-0-0 at provincials on its way to a Provincial Junior B Championship. The team would go on to represent Alberta at the 1975 Canada Winter Games, defeating Nova Scotia in the gold medal game.

Coaching the team was WHL Alumni Howie Yanosik. The product of Bracken, Sask. spent his playing career with the Hershey Bears in the American Hockey League (AHL) tallying 282 points (52G-230A) in 608 games. After his playing days ended, Yanosik would go on to coach the Lethbridge Broncos in the 1977-78 season in the WHL.

A member of the team’s roster was three-time Stanley Cup Champion Vic Stasiuk who played in 745 games in the NHL. After his playing career finished, Stasiuk spent time in the WHL as the head coach of the Medicine Hat Tigers and Lethbridge Broncos.