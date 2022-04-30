Four more Clubs advance to Second Round of WHL Playoffs Friday

Four more WHL Clubs advanced to the Second Round of the WHL Playoffs Friday, and two more Clubs combined for one of the highest-scoring games in recent memory.

Here’s a look back at what happened on a wild Friday night!

ICE, ICE BABY

The Winnipeg ICE are through to the Second Round and will start said Second Round at home, after a five-game series win over the Prince Albert Raiders. Forwards Zachary Benson and Connor McClennon each had a pair of goals Friday in the series decider, which Winnipeg won by an 8-2 final score.

WARRIORS THROUGH TO ROUND TWO

The Moose Jaw Warriors might well face the Winnipeg ICE in the Second Round, but their next opponent is yet to be determined after the Warriors knocked off the Saskatoon Blades in five games, finishing the series Friday night. 2022 NHL Draft prospect Jagger Firkus scored twice for Moose Jaw in the deciding affair.

REBELS INCH AHEAD

The closest series in the Eastern Conference so far has been that between the Red Deer Rebels and Brandon Wheat Kings, with Red Deer heading into Sunday’s Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead. The Rebels, behind a pair of goals from forward Kai Uchacz, used home ice to their advantage Friday in a 3-1 win over Brandon, marking the third consecutive game in the series that finished with a 3-1 scoreline.

TAKIN’ CARE OF BUSINESS

The Kamloops Blazers finished the First Round in four games, sweeping aside the Spokane Chiefs with a 3-0 shutout victory Friday night. Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven scored all three Kamloops goals Friday, finishing with 13 points in the four-game series, with New York Rangers draftee Dylan Garand earned his second clean sheet of the 2022 WHL Playoffs, turning aside 20 shots.

REMPE RAMPANT

Another New York Rangers prospect, Matthew Rempe, was the overtime hero for the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday, pushing his Club through to the Second Round with a series winner 1:20 into extra time in Friday’s Game 5. The Thunderbirds dispatched the Kelowna Rockets thanks in part to three wins on home ice, with Rempe cashing in twice in the deciding game.

GOALS ON GOALS ON GOALS

The Vancouver Giants evened their best-of-seven series with the Everett Silvertips Friday at two games apiece, earning an 11-6 win in Game 4 at the Langley Events Centre. Ottawa Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk led the way for Vancouver with six points, tying a franchise post-season single-game record. Langley products Jacob Wright (Everett) and Alex Cotton (Vancouver) combined for five goals in their home town, in a game that came three goals shy of tying the WHL record for most goals in a single playoff game.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

Fresh off their 17-goal barn-burner, Vancouver and Everett meet again Saturday in Snohomish County (6:05 p.m. PT, Angel of the Winds Arena), with their best-of-seven series tied at two games apiece.