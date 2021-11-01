Forward Sasha Mutala returns to Americans

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today that 20-year-old forward Sasha Mutala has been reassigned by the Colorado Eagles (AHL) to the Americans and will join the team immediately.

Mutala, originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft, had signed an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season with the Eagles in July.

The 6-foot-0, 200-pound product of Vancouver, B.C. has played 217 Western Hockey League games over four seasons, all with the Americans after originally being selected sixth overall in the 2016 WHL Draft. Mutala has compiled 154 career WHL points (65G-89A).