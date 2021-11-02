Forward Jaydon Dureau re-assigned to Portland Winterhawks

Portland, Ore. – The Portland Winterhawks shared Tuesday that forward Jaydon Dureau has been reassigned to Portland by the Syracuse Crunch. Dureau is expected to meet the Winterhawks in British Columbia this week during their three-game road trip in Canada.

Dureau, who signed an Amateur Tryout Agreement with the Crunch in October, appeared in three American Hockey League games this season and scored his first professional goal on October 22, 2021. The product of White City, Sask. was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He skated with the Lightning during the 2021 preseason before getting assigned to Syracuse.

The 20-year-old winger has appeared in 158 career WHL games, all with Portland, scoring 41 goal and 89 assists for 130 points. He was originally selected by the Winterhawks in the eighth round of the 2016 WHL Draft.

Portland visits the Kamloops Blazers Wednesday, October 3 (7:00 p.m. PT, Sandman Centre) before road contests against the Kelowna Rockets Friday, November 5 and Vancouver Giants Saturday, November 6.