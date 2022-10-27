Former WHL netminder Martin earns place in hockey history

A former WHL goaltender earned a place in hockey history Wednesday during an ECHL contest in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

When Joel Martin’s Kalamazoo Wings squared off against Jason Payne’s Cincinnati Cyclones, it marked the first game in ECHL history, and what’s believed to be the first contest in North American professional hockey history to feature two Black head coaches.

The Cyclones won the matinee affair 2-1 behind a 31-save performance from former Tri-City Americans and Edmonton Oil Kings netminder Beck Warm.

“It’s humbling to be a part of history,” Martin told NHL.com. “I think it’s super cool to be able to do it with somebody that’s been a friend of mine now for a while after coaching with him in the league there, Jason Payne. So that makes it a little extra special.”

“It’s been a long time coming and it’s great for hockey in general and the world in general to be able to see two coaches of colour coaching against each other, making the jump, making these historical steps,” Payne told NHL.com. “Joel and I, we’ve worked hard to get where we are and to make this step and impact in hockey.”

Martin, who was born in Fort Worth, Texas but also called Three Hills, Alta. home, spent three seasons in the WHL tending goal for the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Tri-City Americans, Vancouver Giants and Calgary Hitmen from 2000-2003.

He won 47 regular season and playoff games over the course of his time in the WHL, 17 of which came during his rookie campaign with the Hurricanes in 2000-01. Martin also posted three shutouts over his WHL career including the first road clean sheet in Vancouver Giants history, a 24-save performance at Portland November 17, 2002.

Martin’s 15-year pro career included three separate stints in Kalamazoo, where he guarded creases in the United Hockey League, International Hockey League and ECHL.

A UHL Champion with the Wings in 2006, Martin’s playing career also featured stints in the American Hockey League and overseas in Denmark.

His 22,962 minutes played are second-most in ECHL history and he is the only ECHL netminder ever to boast at least three 30-plus win seasons.

Martin was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in January of 2021.

“There’s a movement across the board in terms of hockey is for everyone and we’re becoming more diverse, unfortunately, that doesn’t happen overnight, but it’s progressing in the right direction,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin told NHL.com. “These are two phenomenal guys who have been around our league for a long, long time and worked their way up to head coach. To see that is pretty cool.”

Since retiring as a player in 2018, Martin has served as an assistant and goaltending coach with the Wings, earning a promotion to head coach and director of hockey operations in August.

Kalamazoo is the ECHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Just two outstanding coaches just moments before making history ✊🏾 Congratulations to Jason Payne and Joel Martin on becoming the first men of color to lead teams against each other in ECHL History! #hockeyisforeveryone @NHLNetwork (📸: Jay Pike, K-Wings) pic.twitter.com/vFtZTei5oo — Kalamazoo Wings (@KalamazooWings) October 26, 2022

Both Martin and Payne, who is in his third season at the helm of the Cyclones, are part of the NHL Coaches Association’s BIPOC Coaches Program, an initiative that aims to specifically support Black, Indigenous and coaches of colour in several areas including skills development, leadership strategies, communication tactics, networking, and career advancement opportunities.