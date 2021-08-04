Former WHL goaltender named Canucks President of Business Operations

A former Western Hockey League goaltender has been named President of Business Operations for Canucks Sports and Entertainment.

The Vancouver Canucks named Michael Doyle to the position Tuesday. In a release, the team stated Doyle’s promotion was made with a focus on reshaping the organization and enhancing fan experience as the team prepares to welcome fans back to Rogers Arena this fall.

“Michael is a strong, driven leader who has extensive experience in the sports and entertainment industry,” said Vancouver Canucks Chairman Francesco Aquilini. “He puts fan experience at the forefront and is always exploring new ways to enhance the excitement and entertainment value for everyone at Rogers Arena. It is a very important year for our organization, our season ticket members, partners and fans. I’m pleased to have Michael leading our team.”

Doyle has been a member of the Senior Leadership Team at Canucks Sports and Entertainment for the past 10 years and an NHL Alternate Governor for the past three years.

The product of North Vancouver, B.C. has also worked with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the Walt Disney Company.

As a player, Doyle spent two seasons in the WHL tending goal with the Victoria Cougars from 1985 to 1987, appearing in 51 regular season contests.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to lead this great organization, and I’m very grateful to the Aquilini family for the opportunity,” Doyle added. “Canucks Sports and Entertainment has a rich history in BC. As we continue to grow, my priority will be to reshape and rebuild our business operations team as we prepare to welcome fans back to games and events at Rogers Arena and the Abbotsford Centre. It’s an exciting time for CSE and we couldn’t be more excited to feel the energy of the crowds this fall.”