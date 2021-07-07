Former WHL executive Matt Bardsley joins Philadelphia Flyers scouting staff

Longtime WHL executive Matt Bardsley has joined the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers as an amateur scout.

Bardsley has been a WHL mainstay for more than two decades, serving in the front office with both the Portland Winterhawks and Kamloops Blazers.

He joined the Winterhawks in 1999 as a scout before moving to the position of director of player personnel for the 2007-08 WHL season. He remained in that role for three seasons before being named the team’s director of hockey operations in 2010. Bardsley then served as the club’s assistant general manager from 2013-2018.

Bardsley was part of the Portland club that captured the 2013 WHL Championship, and helped the Winterhawks to four consecutive Western Conference Championships from 2011-2014.

Following his time with Portland, Bardsley was named general manager of the Kamloops Blazers in 2018. Under his guidance the Blazers won back-to-back B.C. Division titles during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 WHL seasons.

Bardsley will be no stranger to WHL buildings in the Pacific Northwest and beyond going forward; his role with the Flyers will see him based out of Portland.