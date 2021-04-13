Former Tigers goaltender Søgaard signs ELC with Senators

Former Medicine Hat Tigers goaltender Mads Søgaard has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators.

A 20-year-old product of Aalborg, Denmark, Søgaard was originally selected by the Senators in the second round (37th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

“Mads’ development continued to strongly progress while playing overseas in 2020-21,” said Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a big athletic presence in the net and showcases a very competitive style. We’re anticipating a nice transition to North America next season.”

The 6-foot-7, 201-pound puckstopper joined the Tigers for the 2018-19 WHL season after being selected in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2018 CHL Import Draft. From there, Søgaard appeared in 74 WHL regular season contests, going 40-21-3-3 with a 2.58 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and seven shutouts.

During the 2018-19 season, Søgaard was named to the WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team after he debuted in the WHL with a record of 21-13-1-1 with a 2.53 GAA, .908 SV% and four shutouts.

Søgaard represented his native Denmark at the World Junior Championship in 2018 and 2019, serving as the starter at the 2019 event. He also represented Denmark in 2020 when they competed in the Division 1 – Group A tier.

The Danish native has spent the 2020-21 season in his home country with the Esbjerg Energy, going 10-5-1 with a 2.58 GAA and .922 SV%.