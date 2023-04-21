Former Silvertips captain Dailey earns MacEwan University head coaching role

Western Hockey League graduate and Everett Silvertips alumnus Zack Dailey has been named the permanent head coach of the MacEwan University Griffins men’s hockey team.

The Canada West school announced the news Friday, April 14.

Hailing from Healy, Alaska, Dailey travelled south to pursue his junior hockey career in the WHL. A total of five seasons were spent in Everett as a member of the Silvertips, and in two of them Dailey was named the team’s captain.

Over the course of five seasons, Dailey would suit up in 373 regular season and playoff games with the Silvertips and amassed 43 goals and 146 points. His commitment to the team was exemplified by five team awards he received including, the Unsung Hero Award (2007-08), the Iron Man Award (2008-09), the Most Dedicated Award (2009-10), and the Community Relations Award (2009-10). But, none more important than the F.I.E.R.C.E Predator Award (2008-09) which is awarded to a Silvertip player who best embodies the spirit of the bear.

Following his time in Everett, Dailey chose to pursue an academic route as he used his WHL Scholarship to play five seasons with the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

Even outside of the classroom, success still found Dailey. He and his Golden Bear teammates captured four Canada West titles (2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015) and two national championships (2014, 2015).

In 2016-17, Dailey would swap his hockey stick for a coaching board and whistle, as he began his coaching career as an assistant coach for the KC Centennials U16 AAA team.

He would be added to the MacEwan University Griffins’ coaching staff the following season.

Dailey, who served as an assistant coach with the club for five seasons, was promoted to interim head coach following the departure of his predecessor Michael Ringrose, prior to the 2022-23 Canada West season.

In his first year manning the bench, Dailey led the Griffins to a record of 9-18-1 — the best result the team has posted at the U Sports level — but the team would fall just short of a playoff berth. MacEwan’s roster consisted of 13 WHL Alumni including recent graduates Daniel Baker (Medicine Hat Tigers), Carter Chorney (Medicine Hat Tigers), and Neithan Salame (Regina Pats).

Each of MacEwan University’s WHL Alumni are taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship. During the 2022-23 academic year, WHL Clubs have invested over $2 million to deliver nearly 350 WHL Scholarships, with nearly 150 going to student athletes attending Canada West institutions and competing at the U SPORTS level in the Canada West men’s hockey league. In many cases, these student athletes have combined their WHL Scholarship with additional financial assistance from Canada West universities to receive the Western Canada Premier Hockey Scholarship.

After a successful season leading @MacEwanHockey to within a point of a @CanadaWest playoff berth, Zack Dailey has had the interim tag removed and is now the seventh head coach in @MacEwanU program history.

“I have been part of this program for six seasons and have put a lot of time and effort into it. I am very passionate about the university and the players, so I’m happy to have the department’s trust to lead this team into the future,” Dailey said in an interview with the university.

The Griffins, who were added to the Canada West conference in the 2021-22 season, are still trying to find proper footing in their new division. In their debut season, the former two-time Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) champions, posted a 3-17-0 record and a second-last finish.

However, with Dailey at the reins, the Griffins were able to build off their inaugural season. Their 9-18-1 record and 19-point performance tripled the amount set in the previous year.

While the 2022-23 result was a highlight for the program, Dailey is hoping for even more success in the future.

“It will be a challenge, but I am looking forward to creating a competitive Canada West program,” Dailey said.

The success Dailey envisions is built on the teachings instilled in him throughout his playing career.

“I believe I can move the program forward by fostering an environment that encourages growth, accountability, and resiliency.”