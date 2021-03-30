MENU
March 30, 2021

Former Raiders captain Zack Hayes signs ELC with Vegas Golden Knights

prince albert raiders
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

The Vegas Golden Knights announced today they have signed former Prince Albert Raider captain Zack Hayes to a three year entry level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The six foot three defenseman appeared in 272 games with the Raiders recording 79 points (15G-64A) and was an assistant captain on the 2018 Ed Chynoweth Cup winning Raiders squad. Hayes best year was in 2018 when he finished +71, while adding 27 points (3G-24A) on a Raiders team that finished the season atop the WHL with 54 wins on the season.

Hayes_Zack_Green_C

This season, Hayes has appeared in 17 games with the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL recording 4 points (1G-3A).

Hayes skills away from the rink were evident when he took part in this year’s Memorial eCup Presented by Kia. He beat Charlottetown Islanders defenseman Ryan Maynard in the first round before being knocked out in the second round by Baie-Comeau Drakkar’s Gabriel Belley-Pelletier.

