Former Lethbridge Hurricane Brent Seabrook retires from NHL

Three time Stanley Cup Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist and former Lethbridge Hurricane Brent Seabrook has retired from the NHL due to injuries. Seabrook, a Delta, B.C. native, played his entire 15 year career with the Chicago Blackhawks appearing in 1,114 NHL regular season games, recording 464 points (103G-361A). In the playoffs Seabrook played in 123 games recording 59 points (20G-39A) and lifted the Stanley Cup above his head in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Before he made his way to the Windy City of Chicago he played for the WHL’s version of the windy city, the Lethbridge Hurricanes. He was drafted sixth overall at the 2000 WHL Draft to the Hurricanes and made his debut the following season appearing in four games. The 2001-02 season was Seabrooks rookie campaign in the WHL and he made the most of it. In 67 games he notched 39 points (6G-33A) and won a silver medal at the Under 17 World Championship.

Entering his second season in the WHL and his NHL Draft year, Seabrook had plenty to show NHL scouts. In 69 games he recorded 42 points (9G-33A) to go along with 113 penalty minutes. At the World Under 18 Championship Seabrook captured his first of many gold medals while wearing the Canadian flag and was named the tournaments Top Defenceman. His efforts caught the eyes of the Chicago Blackhawks who selected him with the 14th pick at the 2003 NHL Draft.

Returning to the Hurricanes for the 2003-04 season, the 18 year old Seabrook was named captain of the Club. The Hurricanes had a difficult season which saw a head coaching change and the Canes finish last in the Central Division. The Clubs struggles were not reflected in Seabrooks game as he earned his first invitation to Team Canada’s World Junior Camp. He was named to Canada’s World Junior Team, winning a silver medal, and once again was a contributor for the Hurricanes scoring 41 points in 61 games (12G-29A).

The 2004-05 campaign was Seabrooks final in the Western Hockey and his best. The Hurricanes rebounded from their struggles the season before, finishing second in the central with a 39-20-12-1 record. Seabrook had his best season statiscally recording 54 points (12G-42A) and was a plus player for the first time since his 16 year old campaign. Once again he was named to Team Canada’s World Junior roster but this time returned home with a gold medal around his neck after playing on one of the most talented World Junior teams of all time.

In the 2005 WHL Playoffs the Hurricanes matched up with Ryan Getzlaf and the Calgary Hitmen. The Hitmen won the series four games to one however, all but one game in the series was decided by more than a goal. After his departure from the playoffs Seabrook was off to Norfolk of the AHL where he played three regular season games before appearing in six playoff games. Those six playoff games would be the last he would play in any league outside of the NHL as he made the Blackhawks roster for the 2005-06 NHL season.

Seabrooks contributions away from the rink were just as important as the one he made on it. In June of 2020 Seabrook donated 200 Chromebooks to Chicago Public Schools and has hosted a charity bowling tournament called Celebrity ICE Bowl the past 12 years. ICE stands for Inner-City Education and the proceeds from the ICE Bowl go directly towards helping children from underprivileged and underserved Chicago communities achieve their potential by providing access to educational opportunities and hockey that would otherwise be unattainable for them.

The WHL would like to congratulate Brent on all of his success and wish him and his family all the best as he steps away from the ice and starts a new and exciting Chapter of his life!