Former ICE, Thunderbirds forward Philp signs with Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers have signed former WHL forward Noah Philp to a one-year contract beginning with the 2022-23 season.
The Oilers announced the signing Tuesday evening.
Philp, who recently completed his 2021-22 campaign with the University of Alberta, will join the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on an amateur tryout contract (ATO) for the remainder of the current season.
The 23-year-old spent the past three seasons utilizing his WHL Scholarship at the University of Alberta, helping the Golden Bears to a U SPORTS Canada West title in March and an appearance in the University Cup final this past weekend.
Philp spent four seasons in the WHL from 2015-16 through 2018-19 with the Kootenay ICE and Seattle Thunderbirds, registering 166 points (54G-112A) in 259 career regular season games.
