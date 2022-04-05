MENU
April 5, 2022

Former ICE, Thunderbirds forward Philp signs with Edmonton Oilers

whl alumni
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Brian Liesse

The Edmonton Oilers have signed former WHL forward Noah Philp to a one-year contract beginning with the 2022-23 season.

The Oilers announced the signing Tuesday evening.

Philp, who recently completed his 2021-22 campaign with the University of Alberta, will join the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on an amateur tryout contract (ATO) for the remainder of the current season.

The 23-year-old spent the past three seasons utilizing his WHL Scholarship at the University of Alberta, helping the Golden Bears to a U SPORTS Canada West title in March and an appearance in the University Cup final this past weekend.

Philp spent four seasons in the WHL from 2015-16 through 2018-19 with the Kootenay ICE and Seattle Thunderbirds, registering 166 points (54G-112A) in 259 career regular season games.

