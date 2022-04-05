Former Hitmen star Getzlaf to retire from National Hockey League

Former Calgary Hitmen forward and longtime Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf will retire from the NHL at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. Getzlaf and the Ducks made the announcement Tuesday. The 36-year-old was named a Top 50 WHL Player of All-Time as part of the League’s 50th season celebrations in 2015-16.

Before embarking on his lengthy NHL career, Getzlaf appeared in 233 career WHL games with the Calgary Hitmen from 2001-05, registering 215 points (95G-120A).

The Hitmen inducted Getzlaf as the inaugural member of the “Forever A Hitmen” program with a permanent banner in the rafters at Scotiabank Saddledome in January of 2015.

The product of Regina, Sask. is Anaheim’s all-time leading scorer in both the regular season and playoffs, and joins a group of 11 other players in NHL history to have captained the same team for 10 years and scored 1,000 points. He is also one of 13 players in hockey history to win two Olympic gold medals and a Stanley Cup championship, and one of 46 NHL players to record 1,000 points with a single franchise. “It’s been an honour to play in the NHL and spend my entire professional career with one organization,” Getzlaf commented. “None of this would have been possible without my family, who offered unwavering love and support each step of the way. Thank you to our owners, Henry and Susan Samueli, for leading an organization committed to success on the ice, but more importantly, to making a positive impact in our community and to those in need.”

“A special thanks to the general managers, coaches, support staff, teammates, and of course, our fans. Playing for the Ducks and living in Orange County is a dream for an athlete, and much of that is because of you. Thank you all,” Getzlaf added. Getzlaf has appeared in an Anaheim franchise-record 1,150 NHL games, recording 1,103 points (282G-731A). He led the Ducks to the 2007 Stanley Cup, pacing the Anaheim offence with 17 points during their post-season run. Getzlaf was originally selected by the Calgary Hitmen in the third round of the 2000 WHL Draft, making his WHL debut September 21, 2001 versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

He was named to the Eastern Conference First All-Star Team in 2004 and the Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team in 2005.

Getzlaf was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the 19th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft.