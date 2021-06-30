Former Chiefs captain Ty Smith named to NHL All-Rookie Team

Former Spokane Chiefs captain Ty Smith was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team Tuesday. The New Jersey Devils defenceman led NHL rookie blueliners in assists (21), points (23), power-play assists (six) and power-play points (seven) in 48 games during the 2020-21 NHL campaign.

A first-round pick (17th overall) by the Devils in 2018, the product of Lloydminster, Alta. starred for the Chiefs from 2016-20 after being selected first overall in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft. Smith won the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s Top Defenceman on two occasions (2018-19, 2019-20), and was also named CHL Defenceman of the Year during the 2018-19 season. He played 240 games with Spokane and left his name all over the franchise record book, sitting fourth in career assists (190) and second in points by a defenseman (235).

Smith also competed twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship including serving as an alternate captain on the gold medal-winning Canadian squad in 2020.

This season, Smith became the sixth blueliner in NHL history to begin his career with a point streak of at least five games.