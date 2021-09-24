Florida Panthers ink Giants forward Sourdif to entry-level deal

The Florida Panthers announced Friday the signing of Vancouver Giants forward Justin Sourdif to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Sourdif was a third-round selection by the Panthers in the 2020 NHL Draft.

“Justin is a dynamic forward who plays the game with speed and skill,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. “He demonstrated his abilities as a playmaker in the WHL and we look forward to his development within our organization.”

Sourdif enjoyed a productive 2020-21 WHL campaign with the Vancouver Giants, finishing tied for third in league scoring with 34 points (11G-23A) over 22 games played. For his efforts, the product of Surrey, B.C. was named the B.C. Division Player of the Year.

Sourdif has totalled 134 points (60G-74A) over 147 career WHL games with the Giants, and was part of the Vancouver club that reached the WHL Championship series in 2019.

On the international stage, Sourdif earned a silver medal with Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, posting five points (1G-4A) over five tournament games. He attended Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Development Camp in Calgary, Alta. this past summer.