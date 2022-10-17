Flames prospect Ciona named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds forward Lucas Ciona has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 16, 2022.

The Calgary Flames prospect led all WHL skaters this past week with 11 points (4G-7A), helping his Thunderbirds improve their regular season record to 7-0-0-0 with a trio of wins.

Ciona, who calls Edmonton, Alta. home, started his week with a pair of assists Tuesday, October 11 as Seattle knocked off the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-2.

The 19-year-old then scored the game-winning goal as part of a three-point effort Friday, October 14 as the Thunderbirds won a 2022 WHL Championship Series rematch, defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 7-0.

The 6-foot-3, 222-pound forward capped off his week with a six-point performance in Seattle’s 11-3 victory against the Everett Silvertips Saturday, October 15. Ciona scored a hat-trick, adding three assists in a First Star performance.

Ciona begins the week sitting fifth in League scoring with 14 points (5G-9A) from his six appearances with the Thunderbirds this season.

Originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft, Ciona has amassed 89 points (36G-53A) over 162 regular season and playoff games.

He was selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Ciona and the Seattle Thunderbirds are next in action Saturday, October 22 when they play host to the Spokane Chiefs (6:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center).

