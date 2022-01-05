First-round selection Hadland signs with Wheat Kings

Brandon, Man. – The Brandon Wheat Kings have officially signed 22nd overall selection Caleb Hadland to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Hadland, the third of three first round selections in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft comes to the Wheat Kings via the Yale Hockey Academy.

“Caleb plays the game hard all the time,” said Director of Player Personnel Chris Moulton. “He is an on-ice and off-ice leader in every group that he is involved with. He has really good hockey instincts, he has a nice touch around the net, he plays a very strong 200-foot game that creates offence.”

Named the captain of Team Alberta at the 2021 WHL Cup, the product of Sylvan Lake, Alta. has appeared in 18 games this season in the CSSHL, scoring 12 times and adding five assists for 17 points.

“I’m just a guy who makes sure that the jobs get done and everyone on the ice is working their hardest and staying positive too,” Hadland told Perry Bergson of the Brandon Sun. “I think that’s a big thing for me, is making sure everyone has their heads high and are working their hardest and not getting down on each other.”