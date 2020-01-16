Finley, Gould, & Guhle display strengths in 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Sport Testing Combine

Forty of the Canadian Hockey League’s top prospects for the 2020 NHL Draft were put to the test on Wednesday competing on and off the ice in advance of the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The Sport Testing Combine conducted by the Okanagan Hockey Group offered all players in attendance the opportunity to showcase their individual strengths while gauging their fitness and skill levels among their peers for NHL management and scouts.

On-ice tests included forward and backward sprints, reaction, weave agility, and transition agility drills performed with and without the puck before the program shifted to off-ice performance measures that included strength testing, agility runs, and leg power evaluations.

Across the 17 different test players took part in, Spokane Chiefs forward Jack Finley and Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Brock Gould led the way.

Finley led all performers in the off-ice portion of the testing, which featured seven different events. He tied for first place in the Medicine Ball Toss, took the top spot in the right grip test, and placed second in the Pro-Agility Right test. Of the seven off-ice events, Finley placed in the top five for four events and didn’t place lower than 10th in any single event.

Gould’s top performance in the off-ice portion came in the left grip test. The top-ranked WHL goaltender on the recent NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings also brought his best to the on-ice portion of the testing for goaltenders, placing first among the four goaltenders in attendance. Competing in six on-ice tests, Gould ranked first in the Long Recovery Right, Short Recovery Right, and Goalie Pro Agility tests. He also placed second in the Long Recovery Left and Y Pad Slide Total and third in the Short Recovery Left test.

Also in the off-ice testing, Kamloops Blazers goaltender Dylan Garand placed second in the Pro Agility Left and third in the Pro Agility Right tests. Brandon Wheat Kings forward Ridly Greig finished right behind Garand in third in the left test.

Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Kaiden Guhle took the third-place honours among the overall off-ice testing results.

Switching gears to the on-ice testing, Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis impressed with a second-place finish in the 30-metre backward skate and a third-place result in the reaction test. Greig and Guhle also showed well on the ice, with Greig taking third place in the 30-metre backward skate with puck and Guhle placing third in the transition agility test.

Overall, the top WHL player for on-ice testing was Edmonton Oil Kings forward Jake Neighbours, who placed seventh overall among the skaters in attendance. Jarvis followed closely behind in ninth and Guhle in 10th to round out the top three WHL skaters in on-ice testing results.

2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game – Sport Testing Combine Top Performers:

On-Ice Tests:

30M Forward Skate:

1 – Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting)

2 – Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor Spitfires)

3 – Thimo Nickl (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

30M Forward Skate with Puck:

1 – Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting)

2 – Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor Spitfires)

3 – Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters)

30M Backward Skate:

1 – Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters)

2 – Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks)

3 – Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

30M Backward Skate with Puck:

1 – Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters)

2 – Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

3 – Ridly Greig (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Reaction:

1 – Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting)

2 – Vasily Ponomarev (Shawinigan Cataractes)

3 – Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks)

Reaction with Puck:

1 – Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor Spitfires)

2 – Jaromir Pytlik (Soo Greyhounds)

3 – Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves)

Weave Agility:

1 – Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

2 – Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting)

3 – Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor Spitfires)

Weave Agility with Puck:

1 – Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting)

2 – Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves)

3 – Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor Spitfires)

Transition Agility:

1 – Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor Spitfires)

2 – Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves)

3 – Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders)

Transition Agility with Puck:

1 – Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor Spitfires)

2 – Dawson Mercer (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

3 – Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting)

Off-Ice Tests:

Vertical Jump:

1 – Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters)

2 – Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s)

3 – Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor Spitfires)

Broad Jump:

1 – Thimo Nickl (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

2 –Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves)

3 – Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s)

Medicine Ball Toss:

1 – Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves)

1 – Jack Finley (Spokane Chiefs)

3 – Vasily Ponomarev (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Grip Left:

1 – Samuel Hlavaj (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

2 – Thimo Nickl (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

3 – Brock Gould (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Grip Right:

1 – Jack Finley (Spokane Chiefs)

2 – Will Cuylle (Windsor Spitfires)

3 – Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting)

Pro-Agility Left:

1 – Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

2 – Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers)

3 – Ridly Greig (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Pro-Agility Right:

1 – Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

2 – Jack Finley (Spokane Chiefs)

3 – Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers)

Sport Testing scores provide valuable performance benchmarks to coaches and players at all levels of hockey with data collected at the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game shared with NHL Central Scouting and distributed to all 31 NHL teams.