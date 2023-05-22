Field confirmed for 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia

The two Western Hockey League participants at the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia now know who they’ll face when on-ice action at the tournament begins Friday.

The host Kamloops Blazers and 2023 WHL Champion Seattle Thunderbirds will be joined at the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia by the Ontario Hockey League Champion Peterborough Petes and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Champion Quebec Remparts.

The Thunderbirds and Blazers will meet at the Memorial Cup for the second time in their history: Kamloops was the WHL representative when Seattle hosted the event in 1992.

The Thunderbirds’ participation in the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia was confirmed Friday, when Seattle completed a five-game series victory over the Winnipeg ICE in the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

Seattle and Kamloops met 10 times over the course of the 2022-23 WHL season, too, squaring off four times during the regular season before the Thunderbirds claimed a six-game series victory in the 2023 Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.

Peterborough and Quebec both booked their tickets to the tournament Sunday.

The Remparts won a Game 6 matinee over the Halifax Mooseheads to capture the Club’s first QMJHL Championship since 1976, while the Petes edged the London Knights in Game 6 of the OHL Championship Series Sunday evening, capturing their 10th league title in the process.

Peterborough last appeared at the Memorial Cup in 2006, while Quebec last partook in the event as hosts in 2015.

Each game of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada as well as on NHL Network in the United States. Viewers from outside North America can watch live online on CHL TV.

2023 MEMORIAL CUP PRESENTED BY KIA SCHEDULE – WHL CLUBS

Friday, May 26 Kamloops Blazers vs. Quebec Remparts (QMJHL) 6:00 p.m. PT Saturday, May 27 Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Peterborough Petes (OHL) 3:00 p.m. PT Sunday, May 28 Kamloops Blazers vs. Peterborough Petes 3:00 p.m. PT Monday, May 29 Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Quebec Remparts 6:00 p.m. PT Wednesday, May 31 Kamloops Blazers vs. Seattle Thunderbirds 6:00 p.m. PT Thursday, June 1 Tie-Breaker Game 6:00 p.m. PT * Friday, June 2 Semi-Final 7:00 p.m. PT Sunday, June 4 Final 4:00 p.m. PT

* – if necessary