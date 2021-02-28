MENU
WATCH LIVE ON ALL BROWSERS & iOS
February 28, 2021

Fairbrother headed back to Silvertips from AHL’s Laval Rocket

everett silvertips
Taylor Rocca
by
Taylor Rocca
Laval Rocket

Everett Silvertips co-captain Gianni Fairbrother is headed back to the WHL from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday that Fairbrother was on his way back to the WHL after appearing in three AHL games with Laval Rocket, where he registered a plus-2 rating.

A native of North Vancouver, Fairbrother was selected by the Canadiens in the third round (77th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

A steady two-way defenceman, Fairbrother was originally selected by the Silvertips in the fourth round (80th overall) of the 2015 WHL Draft. The 6-foot, 190-pound blueliner enjoyed a career production rate in 2019-20, tallying 25 points (5G-20A) in only 37 games with the Silvertips. Over the course of 137 career WHL regular season contests, Fairbrother has collected 66 points (17G-49A).

Fairbrother and the Silvertips will open the 2020-21 WHL season on Saturday, March 20 when they host the Spokane Chiefs.

More News
Highlights: Rebels (2) at Tigers (7)
4 hours ago
Defending WHL Player of the Year Adam Beckman returning to Chiefs
5 hours ago
Kaiden Guhle returning to Raiders from AHL's Laval Rocket
6 hours ago
Highlights: Oil Kings (7) at Hurricanes (2)
6 hours ago
0:32
WHL Highlight of the Night: February 27, 2021
7 hours ago
2:13
WATCH: Commissioner Robison unveils Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence
12 hours ago