Fairbrother headed back to Silvertips from AHL’s Laval Rocket

Everett Silvertips co-captain Gianni Fairbrother is headed back to the WHL from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday that Fairbrother was on his way back to the WHL after appearing in three AHL games with Laval Rocket, where he registered a plus-2 rating.

A native of North Vancouver, Fairbrother was selected by the Canadiens in the third round (77th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

A steady two-way defenceman, Fairbrother was originally selected by the Silvertips in the fourth round (80th overall) of the 2015 WHL Draft. The 6-foot, 190-pound blueliner enjoyed a career production rate in 2019-20, tallying 25 points (5G-20A) in only 37 games with the Silvertips. Over the course of 137 career WHL regular season contests, Fairbrother has collected 66 points (17G-49A).

Fairbrother and the Silvertips will open the 2020-21 WHL season on Saturday, March 20 when they host the Spokane Chiefs.