Eleven WHL Alumni win 2022 Stanley Cup Championship with Colorado Avalanche

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to recognize 11 WHL Alumni as members of the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche claimed their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, and first in 21 years, by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Three former WHL players were on the ice for Colorado in its Stanley Cup-clinching victory Sunday: goaltender Darcy Kuemper (Saskatoon, Sask. / Red Deer Rebels), defenceman Bowen Byram (Cranbrook, B.C. / Vancouver Giants) and forward Darren Helm (St. Andrews, Man. / Medicine Hat Tigers). Helm, who won a WHL Championship with the Tigers in 2007, collects his second Stanley Cup Championship while Byram and Kuemper are Stanley Cup Champions for the first time in their careers.

Defenceman Ryan Murray (Regina, Sask. / Everett Silvertips) and goaltender Trent Miner (Brandon, Man. / Vancouver Giants) were also on the 36-player active roster of the Avalanche.

General Manager Joe Sakic (Burnaby, B.C. / Swift Current Broncos) headlines a hockey operations staff with Colorado that features several WHL Alumni, including head coach Jared Bednar (Yorkton, Sask. / Prince Albert Raiders), assistant coach Nolan Pratt (Fort McMurray, Alta. / Portland Winter Hawks) and pro scout Curtis Leschyshyn (Thompson, Man. / Saskatoon Blades).

In addition, assistant coach Ray Bennett spent time in the front offices of both the Moose Jaw Warriors and Spokane Chiefs, while director of amateur scouting Wade Klippenstein spent close to 20 years in coaching and hockey operations roles with the Saskatoon Blades, Prince Albert Raiders, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince George Cougars and Brandon Wheat Kings. Jamie Porter, who served in management and scouting roles with the Swift Current Broncos and Edmonton Oil Kings from 2003-2021, is also with the Avalanche as an amateur scout.

The Stanley Cup finalist Tampa Bay Lightning roster featured three WHL Alumni, including: forwards Brandon Hagel (Saskatoon, Sask. / Red Deer Rebels) and Brayden Point (Calgary, Alta. / Moose Jaw Warriors), defenceman Cal Foote (Denver, Colo. / Kelowna Rockets), as well as Hockey Operations staff including Stacy Roest (Lethbridge, Alta. / Medicine Hat Tigers), Jamie Pushor (Lethbridge, Alta. / Lethbridge Hurricanes), Jason Berger (Philadelphia, Pa. / Seattle Thunderbirds), Brad Whelen (Calgary Hitmen), Grant Armstrong (North Delta, B.C. / Brandon Wheat Kings), and Josh Dye (Portland Winterhawks).

