Eleven WHL players to represent Canada at 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship

Calgary, Alta. – A total of 11 current and former Western Hockey League players have been chosen to represent Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, N.S. and Moncton, N.B.

Hockey Canada announced the National Junior Team roster Monday afternoon.

Six WHL Clubs will be represented by a current roster player on the 2023 Canadian National Junior Team. The Seattle Thunderbirds will be represented by four players, while the Kamloops Blazers boast two invitees. The Everett Silvertips, Kelowna Rockets, Regina Pats and Vancouver Giants will each have one representative on Canada’s National Junior Team.

Former Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther, who skates with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, has also been named to the squad.

The Canadian roster features four WHL returnees from the team that captured a gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alta. this past August.

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled to be played from December 26, 2022 through January 5, 2023.

WHL Players – National Men’s Junior Team

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Milic Thomas Seattle Thunderbirds Coquitlam, B.C. 6’1” 175 G Allan Nolan Seattle Thunderbirds Davidson, Sask. 6’3” 193 D Korchinski Kevin Seattle Thunderbirds Saskatoon, Sask. 6’3” 185 D Zellweger^ Olen Everett Silvertips Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. 5’10” 182 D Bankier Caedan Kamloops Blazers Surrey, B.C. 6’2” 190 F Bedard^ Connor Regina Pats North Vancouver, B.C. 5’10” 185 F Dach Colton Kelowna Rockets Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. 6’4” 205 F Guenther* Dylan Edmonton Oil Kings Edmonton, Alta. 6’2” 175 F Ostapchuk^ Zack Vancouver Giants St. Albert, Alta. 6’3” 198 F Schaefer Reid Seattle Thunderbirds Spruce Grove, Alta. 6’4” 219 F Stankoven^ Logan Kamloops Blazers Kamloops, B.C. 5’8” 170 F

* – last skated with Edmonton Oil Kings in 2021-22.

^ – returnee from 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship gold-medal team.

“We are excited to unveil the 22 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the World Juniors, as we believe we have assembled a deep and talented roster that will give us the best opportunity to defend gold on home ice,” said National Junior Team Director of Player Personnel Alan Millar. “While there were many difficult decisions to make at selection camp, we want to congratulate our players and their families, and we look forward to them wearing the Maple Leaf with pride in Halifax and Moncton.”

In addition to the 11 current and former WHL players comprising Canada’s National Junior Team, the coaching and support staff for Canada’s entry at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is accented by four WHL personnel.

Everett Silvertips head coach and general manager Dennis Williams will serve as Canada’s head coach, while Lethbridge Hurricanes bench boss Brent Kisio has been named an assistant coach.

Prince Albert Raiders goaltending coach Kelly Guard will act as goaltending consultant while Regina Pats equipment manager Gord Cochran will serve in a similar role at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Canada’s National Junior Team will practice at the Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen, N.B., from December 14-18, prior to the start of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Canada will open the tournament December 26 versus Czechia.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Junior Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.