Eight WHL players to represent Canada at 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship

Calgary, Alta. – Eight Western Hockey League players have been chosen to represent Canada at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, April 20-30 in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.

Hockey Canada announced the National Men’s Under-18 Team roster Saturday morning.

Seven WHL Clubs will be represented on the Canadian National Men’s Under-18 Team. The Kelowna Rockets will be represented by two players, while the Brandon Wheat Kings, Calgary Hitmen, Regina Pats, Spokane Chiefs, Tri-City Americans, and Vancouver Giants will each have one representative on Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team.

The Canadian roster features five players who are ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, as well as three players eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.

WHL Players – National Men’s Under-18 Team

Last Name First Name Pos. Team Hometown Height Weight NHL CSS Bjarnason Carson G Brandon Wheat Kings Carberry, Man. 6’4” 180 1 (G) Dragicevic Lukas D Tri-City Americans Richmond, B.C. 6’2” 181 12 Price Caden D Kelowna Rockets Saskatoon, Sask. 6’1” 180 30 Yakemchuk Carter D Calgary Hitmen Calgary, Alta. 6’2” 195 2024 Catton Berkly F Spokane Chiefs Saskatoon, Sask. 5’11” 164 2024 Cristall Andrew F Kelowna Rockets Burnaby, B.C. 5’10” 165 16 Halaburda Ty F Vancouver Giants Victoria, B.C. 5’11” 180 61 Howe Tanner F Regina Pats Prince Albert, Sask. 5’10” 182 2024

“We are excited to unveil the 22 players who will wear the Maple Leaf at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, as we believe this group brings a lot of talent and experience from the Canadian Hockey League and international competition,” said Alan Millar, Director of Player Personnel for Hockey Canada. “We know this group is excited for the opportunity to compete for a gold medal and will represent Canada with pride in Switzerland.”

Jeff Truitt, Head Coach of the Prince Albert Raiders, will serve as the Head Coach for Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team, while WHL alumnus Justin Pogge will represent his country as Goaltending Consultant.

Dr. Michael Conrad, Medical Director for the Victoria Royals, will serve as the Team Physician for Canada’s Men’s National Under-18 Team. Nic Renyard, Player Development and Special Projects Coach for the Victoria Royals, will serve as the Education Consultant for Team Canada.

Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team will practice at the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich, Switzerland, April 12-16, prior to the start of the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship. Pre-tournament play will see Canada face off against Finland on April 16 at the Sportzentrum Heuried in Zurich and against Switzerland on April 17 at St. Jakob Arena in Basel.

Canada opens the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship against Sweden on April 20 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT. It will also take on Germany on April 21, Slovakia on April 23, and Czechia on April 24 to round out the preliminary round before the tournament wraps up with the bronze and gold medal games on April 30. TSN and RDS, Hockey Canada’s official broadcast partners, will broadcast select tournament games, including all Team Canada games.

Since 2002, Canada has won four gold medals at the IIHF U18 World Championship (2003, 2008, 2013, 2021), in addition to one silver (2005) and three bronze (2012, 2014, 2015).

For more information on the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, please visit the official tournament website at 2023.U18worlds.hockey.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along through social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.