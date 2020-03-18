Edmonton Oil Kings clinch Central Division & top spot in Eastern Conference

The Edmonton Oil Kings are the top team in the Central Division and Eastern Conference for the 2019-20 Western Hockey League Regular Season.

Edmonton’s positioning was confirmed Wednesday, with their record standing at 42-12-6-4 through 64 games, giving them 94 points. The result also marks the Oil Kings’ second-straight Central Division banner and the fifth in their 13-year franchise history.

Before this season, the Oil Kings had previously claimed division titles in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2019. The Oil Kings have also finished at the top of the Eastern Conference from 2012 to 2014.

Forward Riley Sawchuk finished as the leading scorer on the Oil Kings with 76 points (25G-51A).

The Oil Kings were one of three teams recognized as division champions Wednesday along with the Portland Winterhawks and Prince Albert Raiders. The Kamloops Blazers previously clinched the B.C. Division title.