Eagle Heart Centre receives $1,500 from Regina Pats Community Foundation

REGINA – The Regina Pats Community Foundation is proud to announce a donation of $1,500 has been made to Eagle Heart Centre, as part of the Western Hockey League’s T’s For Toys campaign.

The T’s For Toys campaign sought out the efforts of all 22 WHL club mascots, each of whom had their likeness depicted on one of 22 unique WHL Club T-shirts. This represented the first time all 22 WHL mascots joined forces to benefit children in their communities. From November 16 through December 14, collectible WHL club mascot t-shirts were sold, with $7.00 (CAD) from each t-shirt sold going directly to local charities.

CLICK HERE FOR THE WHL RELEASE

“On behalf of all 22 WHL member Clubs, we want to thank WHL fans everywhere who supported the WHL T’s For Toys campaign,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Your display of generosity will help to ensure that children across the WHL territory will receive toys during the holiday season.”

In total more than 800 children across WHL territory will benefit from the T’s For Toys campaign, with Eagle Heart Centre the local beneficiary. The funds will assist Eagle Heart Centre as they continue their work of providing services to support and empower families, children and youth to attain a healthy lifestyle.

To learn more about the Eagle Heart Centre, please click here.