Dylan Guenther to remain with the Arizona Coyotes

Edmonton, Alta. – The Arizona Coyotes announced Saturday that Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther will remain with them for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

“The entire Edmonton Oil Kings organization is extremely excited for Dylan and the entire Guenther family as they move into this next chapter of their lives,” said Oil Kings President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kirt Hill. “He was a pillar of our success here in Edmonton and will go down in the franchise’s history as one of the most dominant players to ever wear our uniform.

“Both on and off the ice, he personified what it meant to be an Edmonton Oil King and we thank him for his time and commitment to our program over these past four years.”

This is one of those great days. Dylan Guenther's family got to deliver the news that he's staying in the NHL. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/feMHWWmZRq — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 5, 2022

Guenther, an Edmonton product, was selected in the first round, ninth overall, by the Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Draft. So far this season with the Coyotes, he has registered six points (2G-4A) in nine games.

Last season, he tied the Oil Kings franchise record for goals in a single-season after putting up 45 goals, to go along with 46 assists in just 59 games. He finished the season with the fourth most goals and sixth most points in the entire WHL.

During the Oil Kings run to capturing the 2022 WHL Championship, he led the team in scoring with 13 goals and eight assists in 16 games. His 13 goals also tied the Oil Kings modern-franchise record for goals in a single-post-season.

Despite only playing 137 career games with the Oil Kings, he leaves the franchise sitting with the seventh most goals (86) and the eighth most points (178) in modern-franchise history.

Guenther was originally drafted by the Oil Kings with the first overall pick in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft.

Following the 2019-20 season, he was named the winner of the WHL’s Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as the league’s Rookie of the Year, becoming the first ever Oil Kings player to capture that award following a season in which he set new franchise records for most goals (26) and points (59) by a rookie.

During his time with the Oil Kings, he represented Canada on the international stage several times. In 2019 he played for Team Canada White at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, in 2021 he helped Team Canada capture it’s first gold medal since 2013 at the World Under-18 Hockey Championships and last year he was apart of Team Canada’s 2022 World Junior team at the cancelled winter edition of the tournament.