Dylan Guenther assigned to Seattle Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds have added forward Dylan Guenther to the active roster.

Guenther was re-assigned to Seattle by the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes Sunday. The 19-year-old recorded 15 points (6G-9A) in 33 games with Arizona during the 2022-23 season.

“Just like the World Junior Championships where Dylan helped lead Canada to a gold medal, this is a tremendous opportunity for him to join a very good Seattle club, play top line minutes, and hopefully lead his team to a Memorial Cup,” said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. “Dylan has played well for us this season and he has a very bright future with the Coyotes. We look forward to watching his development the rest of the season.”

“This is a very exciting day for the Seattle Thunderbirds organization,” said Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge. “Dylan is one of the top players in all of junior hockey and we welcome his experience at the NHL level in helping us compete for a Championship.”

Guenther joins the Thunderbirds having spent his entire WHL career with the Edmonton Oil Kings, helping his hometown Club win a WHL Championship in 2022. His WHL rights were acquired by Seattle January 10.

Six conditional WHL Prospects Draft picks were included in the January 10 transaction with Edmonton: a first-round selection in 2026, a second-round pick in 2023, fourth-round picks in 2025 and 2026, a fifth-round selection in 2026 and a sixth-round pick in 2024.

As part of Canada’s gold-medal entry at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, Guenther was teammates with five other members of the Thunderbirds: goaltender Thomas Milic, defencem3n Nolan Allan and Kevin Korchinski as well as forwards Colton Dach and Reid Schaefer.

He becomes the 10th NHL prospect on Seattle’s roster.

Guenther, who scored 45 goals and 91 points with Edmonton in 2021-22, was Arizona’s ninth-overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.

