Dyck departs Giants for AHL coaching position

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Giants announced Thursday that head coach Michael Dyck has accepted an assistant coach position with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Michael Dyck will be a great asset to the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, as he was to the Giants,” Giants general manager Barclay Parneta said. “Working with Michael for the past five years and seeing his impact daily, it was clear that it was only a matter of time before his abilities would get recognized. He is an excellent coach that connects with his players. He will continue to succeed and positively impact the player’s and organization’s development wherever possible as he continues his coaching career.”

Hailing from Lethbridge, Alberta, Dyck served as the Giants head coach for the last five seasons. He guided the Giants to the 2019 WHL Championship Series in his first year as head coach. Dyck also helped the Giants become the first number eight seed to defeat the number one seed in the opening round of the WHL playoffs, when Vancouver eliminated the Everett Silvertips in six games in the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

“When we hired Michael in 2018, he was part of our original culture of the Giants winning programs,” Giants majority owner and president Ron Toigo said. “We brought him back to reinstill that and he did. In his first year he took us to the Western Hockey League Finals. The organization is in much better shape now than when he got here. We appreciate everything he did for us.”

From 2018-23, Dyck compiled a regular season record of 144-120-17-7 and a playoff record of 21-17 for Vancouver. The 54-year-old was previously with the Giants as an assistant coach (2002-05), scout (2009-10) and director of player development (2010-12).

“I have been very fortunate to work in a first class organization with first class people who have made me better. And to be able to do this while living in the Lower Mainland has made it an amazing experience for myself and my family,” Dyck said. “I want to thank the fans, players, staff, management and ownership group for their commitment and support, and want to wish them the best of luck moving forward. I particularly want to thank Ron Toigo for his support and guidance, and allowing me the opportunity to come back and work with the Giants organization.”

Before rejoining the Giants in 2018, Dyck spent over a decade coaching in the WHL, mostly with his hometown Lethbridge Hurricanes. He was an assistant coach for the Canes from 1997-2002, and later served as head coach from 2005-09. Additionally, he was an assistant coach with the Medicine Hat Tigers during the 1996-97 season and an assistant with the Kootenay ICE for the 2013-14 season.

Internationally, Dyck has represented Canada at multiple tournaments, including the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship (assistant coach, gold medal), the 2021 IIHF World Championship (assistant coach, gold medal), the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship (assistant coach, silver medal), 2020 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (head coach, silver medal) and the 2016 Youth Olympic Games (assistant coach, silver medal).

Prior to coaching, Dyck played 218 games in the WHL from 1985-88, split between the Regina Pats, Brandon Wheat Kings and Calgary Wranglers.

The Vancouver Giants would like to thank Michael for his dedication to the organization throughout his time with the club and wish him well in his new opportunity.