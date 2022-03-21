Ducks prospect Zellweger named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Everett Silvertips defenceman Olen Zellweger has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 20, 2022.

The Anaheim Ducks prospect registered a League-best eight points (0G-8A) in four outings with the Silvertips this past week, helping Everett open a two-point gap atop the Western Conference standings.

The product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. started his week Tuesday, March 15 by helping the Silvertips to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Spokane Chiefs.

Zellweger then posted back-to-back two assist games Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 as Everett split a home-and-home series with the Vancouver Giants.

The 18-year-old finished his week with a four-point night (0G-4A) Sunday, March 20 as the Silvertips doubled up the Chiefs 6-3 on home ice. He was named the game’s first star.

He currently leads all WHL defencemen with 55 assists and 67 points; 40 of those 67 points have come since January 1.

Zellweger was originally selected by the Silvertips in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft. In 118 career WHL regular season appearances with Everett, he has amassed 92 points (16G-76A).

He was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract in August of 2021.

Zellweger and the Everett Silvertips are next in action Friday, March 25 when they play host to the Spokane Chiefs (7:05 p.m. PT, Angel of the Winds Arena).

