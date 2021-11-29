Ducks prospect Tschigerl named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Calgary Hitmen forward Sean Tschigerl has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending November 28, 2021.

The Anaheim Ducks prospect recorded eight points (4G-4A), including a hat-trick, in a pair of Hitmen victories this past week.

Tschigerl, who hails from Whitecourt, Alta., began his week Saturday, November 27 with his second career WHL hat-trick, adding an assist as Calgary shut out the Saskatoon Blades 7-0. He was named the game’s first star.

The 18-year-old added four more points to his season tally Sunday, November 28, scoring once and adding three helpers in a 10-3 Hitmen win over the Regina Pats.

Tschigerl’s 12 goals this season are tops among Hitmen skaters, and he leads the WHL with four short-handed markers.

The 6-foot-0, 186-pound forward was selected by Anaheim in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

He was originally selected by the Calgary Hitmen with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft. In 103 WHL regular season games, all with Calgary, Tschigerl has compiled 58 points (30G-28A).

Tschigerl and the Hitmen are back in action Thursday, December 2 when they play host to the Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00 p.m. MT, Scotiabank Saddledome).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.