Ducks prospect Alexander named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Winnipeg ICE goaltender Gage Alexander has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending May 22, 2022.

The Anaheim Ducks prospect posted a 1-0-1-0 record, a 1.28 goals-against average and .964 save percentage across two appearances this past week, as his ICE continue the Eastern Conference Championship versus the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The product of Okotoks, Alta. began his week Friday, May 20 by entering Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Championship in relief, stopping 18 of 19 shots over 33:33 of work as Winnipeg fell 5-4 in overtime.

Alexander, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 205 pounds, then turned aside 35 shots in Game 2 the following night, earning Second Star honours as the ICE upended Edmonton 5-1 to even the best-of-seven series at a game apiece.

Saturday’s victory marked Alexander’s first start in goal for Winnipeg since March 5, 2022.

The 19-year-old was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

He was originally selected by the ICE in the seventh round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 48 career WHL regular season and playoff games, he holds a 26-11-5-22 record, a 2.56 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and three shutouts.

Alexander and the Winnipeg ICE continue the Eastern Conference Championship versus the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday, May 25 with Game 4 (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place). Edmonton leads the best-of-seven series two games to one.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.